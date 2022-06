The government has denounced the biggest train strike for decades as an “act of self harm”.

A three-day walkout by the RMT Union later this month threatens to shut down the entire UK rail network in a crucial week for schools and colleges with GCSE and A-Level exams, two by-elections, sport and music festivals – not to mention an economy facing crisis, and dire warnings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).