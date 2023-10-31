Rail ticket office closures in England cancelled in government U-turn

The Government has done an about turn over plans to close most of England’s railway ticket offices, asking train operators to scrap the idea.

Passenger watchdogs said they opposed every single planned closure – after a huge number of complaints over issues like accessibility.

Disability campaigners welcomed what they called a major campaign victory – but said such “disastrous and discriminatory proposals” should never have been put forward.

Ruben Reuter has been following this story and spoke to disabled people in the summer about their concerns on the proposed plans.