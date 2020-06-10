Questions raised about UK landmarks after Bristol statue torn down

Since the fall of Edward Colston’s statue on Sunday, questions have been asked about other landmarks.

The statue of Edward Colston had long been controversial in Bristol – his links to the slave trade were clear.

Since its fall on Sunday, questions have been asked about other landmarks. Some of them depict figures who had no links to the slave trade, but have a questionable legacy.

The hit comedy Little Britain, which pulled in millions of viewers just a few years ago, is among TV shows pulled from streaming services because even their creators recognise the offence they’ve caused with black face characters.

So how does changing culture – high and not so high – help tackle the racism in Britain?