Androgyny in the pop music world isn’t exactly a crowded space – apart from a few notable exceptions like Annie Lennox and Grace Jones.

But the queer pop duo NIMMO are setting out to change all that. Sarah and Reva are best friends who first met at school – they were signed straight out of university and quickly took off in the LGBTQ+ scene and beyond. Now they’re about to embark on a UK tour, starting with Margate Pride this weekend.