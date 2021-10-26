Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
4m
26 Oct 2021

‘Pull together’ like ‘Britain did against Hitler’ to tackle climate crisis, environmentalist Jane Goodall says

Presenter

The environmentalist Jane Goodall achieved fame for her decades working with wild chimpanzees – encouraging people to see the creatures as capable of emotion, with their own personalities.

But there is one thing, she points out, that humans have and chimps don’t: an understanding of the impact of their behaviour on the world.

Armed with that understanding, she’s written a new book – a call to action on the climate crisis called ‘The Book of Hope’.

We spoke to her and asked how she manages to hold on to hope even in these dark times of a global pandemic.