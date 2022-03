An inquiry has found that 1,500 people treated by Essex mental health services died over a 21-year period, and says some of those deaths may be related to the care they received.

The preliminary findings reveal families had voiced serious safety concerns.

The chair is urging witnesses to come forward, and the NHS Trust providing adult mental health services in Essex has said the inquiry has its full support.

We spoke to the sister of one man who died after being restrained in 2000.