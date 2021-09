Should a company be allowed to build the UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years?

With ever more frequent headlines about the climate emergency and the government promising to consign coal to history, it might seem surprising that the idea is still being discussed.

But after it was approved three times by Cumbria County Council and then “called in” for review by a U-turning government, a public inquiry into the planned mine near Whitehaven got underway today.