Public Health England to be replaced by new body

Out goes Public Health England – in comes the new National Institute for Health Protection – as in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Health Secretary announced a major reorganisation of the way public health is managed.

Matt Hancock said the new body, which will merge with the NHS Test and Trace operation, would protect England against “external threats” and pandemics – and will advise all four Chief Medical officers across the UK nations.

But critics say the Government is trying to shift the blame for its own failings during the last few months.