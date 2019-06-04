Protesters target Trump state visit

President Trump’s Twitter feed is now full of videos of the lavish hospitality laid on for the Trump family, and he’s clearly revelling in the pomp.

President Trump’s Twitter feed is now full of videos of the lavish hospitality laid on for the Trump family, and he’s clearly revelling in the pomp.

But beyond the walls of Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, the atmosphere has been very different, with thousands of anti-Trump protesters taking to the streets of London and other cities.

The President has been largely shielded from the demonstrations, which he has dismissed as “very small” and “fake news”.