Pro-choice campaigners concerned over new guidelines on ‘safe access zones’ outside abortion clinics

Pro-choice, pro-abortion campaigners fear the UK government could be about to water down legislation which prevents women who are attending clinics for terminations being confronted by anti-abortion protesters.

The so-called ‘safe zones’ near clinics were signed into law last May for England and Wales.

But the Home Office then launched a public consultation on their implementation, with a deadline of midnight tonight.

The Home Office says all responses will be considered ahead of publishing final guidance.