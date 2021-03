It has been described as a “public health emergency unfolding before our eyes”. Over 14,000 prisoners in England and Wales have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Justice has introduced tough new lockdown measures to protect inmates and staff, but that has seen some prisoners locked up for 23 hours a day.

A new report conducted by the Zahid Mubarek Trust suggests the measures have had a damaging impact on the mental health of prisoners. We have this exclusive report.