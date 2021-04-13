Prince Philip: TV viewers switch off blanket coverage

When the Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced on Friday, the nation’s broadcasters, including Channel 4, rearranged their schedules to make way for extended programmes paying tribute to his life.

But it seems that blanket coverage prompted viewers to reach for their remotes to switch off or switch over to alternative offerings.

The Sun newspaper has reported there were more than 100,000 complaints to the BBC criticising the hours given over to the death of the 99 year old royal consort.

This makes it the most complained about programme in BBC history. So did broadcasters misjudge the public appetite for coverage of this particular royal event?

We talk to former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole and the author and commentator, Nels Abbey.