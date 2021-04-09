Prince Philip dies aged 99

Through their seventy-three years of marriage, the Duke of Edinburgh was the Queen’s constant companion, saying his central role was to support the Queen. It was a mutual reliance: Elizabeth described the Duke as her ‘strength and stay’.

The Duke joined the British Royal Navy in 1939 aged just 18, he served in the Mediterranean and Pacific fleets in the Second World War. He was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch and the oldest-ever male member of the British royal family. After a decades of public service and 22,219 solo engagements, the Duke formally retired in August 2017 at the age of 96. His final engagement was at a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace. However he continued to occasionally appear in public.

He is survived by four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jon Snow looks back now on his life and times.