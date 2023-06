Prince Harry had longed for years to get his own back on the tabloid press whom he blamed for the death of his mother and then for what he saw as endless intrusions into his private life.

Today he got that chance in the High Court – unleashing a barrage of allegations against the Mirror newspaper group who he accuses of hacking phones, using private investigators and obtaining information by deception.

And it wasn’t just former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan that got caught in the crossfire.