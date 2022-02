The Duke of York has agreed an out of court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre over her civil sex assault claim in the United States

A letter submitted to the Federal judge overseeing the case says that Prince Andrew would be making a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity supporting victims rights.

Prince Andrew also said he would show his regret over his association with Jeffrey Epstein by “supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking” and its victims.