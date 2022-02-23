Prince Andrew settles: more questions than answers?

The Duke of York has settled the civil lawsuit against him, but is this the end of the stoy?

The Duke of York has reached a settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre over her civil sex assault case in the United States.

The Prince has always denied the allegations and did not admit any liability. But the settlement left many questions for other victims of Andrew’s former friend, the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Our Investigations Editor Job Rabkin breaks down the Prince Andrew settlement and asks whether this really is the end of the story.

Sources: BBC Newsnight, NBCNews