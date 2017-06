There’s one issue you won’t have heard much of in this campaign and that’s poverty. According to the ‘Academics Stand Against Poverty’ group, it barely rates a mention in the manifestos. The main parties, they say, are failing to address growing levels of poverty across the country. Jackie Long has been to housing estates on North Tyneside, some of the most deprived areas in the country, to ask people whether they think voting will change anything at all for them.