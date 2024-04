The Inquiry into the Post Office scandal has heard that former chief executive Paula Vennells did not want to use the word “bugs” to refer to the faulty Horizon IT system, preferring “exceptions” instead.

Giving evidence today was the Post Office’s former lead internal lawyer – who said she believed her bosses had expected her to manipulate a review into Horizon by forensic investigators.

We watched her testimony with one wrongly-jailed subpostmaster.