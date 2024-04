The husband of a former subpostmistress who was wrongfully jailed while pregnant has rejected an apology by the man in charge of the post office at the time.

Davinder Misra told this programme those in charge should ‘beg for forgiveness’ for the miscarriage of justice that saw his wife Seema convicted.

At the inquiry today David Smith apologised for the upset and anger he had caused the family in an email describing events that led to her conviction as ‘brilliant news’.