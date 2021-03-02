Channel 4 News
2 Mar 2021

Pontins targeted Traveller community by blocking bookings from people with Irish surnames

Correspondent

Pontin’s has agreed to change its working practices after a whistleblower revealed it used a list of Irish surnames to stop people from the Traveller community booking holidays.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission found that the company used the list of names as part of a policy of refusing to allow people described as “unwelcome” at its holiday parks.
Downing Street condemned the blacklist as “completely unacceptable”. The names on the list include Murphy, Gallagher and O’Brien. Our reporter, who is an O’Brien, Paraic O’Brien, reports.

Our reporter, who is an O’Brien, Paraic O’Brien, reports.