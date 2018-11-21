Polish Prime Minister: “Theresa May can rely on Poland for Brexit deal”

Matt Frei met Prime Minister Morawiecki in his grand Warsaw office today over tea and roses. He began by asking him, whether the EU’s member states are as united over the Brexit talks as they say.

Poland has a particular interest in Brexit. There are roughly one million Polish citizens living and working in the UK, the largest minority in the country. Making sure their rights are guaranteed is one of the priorities of the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. But his relationship with the EU is also a complex and at times troubled one.

