Police are believed to have identified several suspects behind the Novichok attack on the former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury earlier this year.

According to reports on the US network CNN, they are thought to be members of the Russian military intelligence service who travelling under different identities.

The reports come as the inquest into the death of the latest Novichok victim, Dawn Sturgess, opened today.