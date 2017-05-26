Police identify ‘large part’ of Manchester terror network

The police have identified a “large part of the network” linked to the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi. They said some of their arrests – eight since Monday – are significant, as are the materials that have been found in their searches.

But the UK terror threat is to remain at critical for the time being, there’ll be a visible police or military presence at all major events.

Channel 4 News has been told that the landlord of a flat rented by Abedi found evidence that his property could have been used as a bomb factory.