Police forces could face legal action by victims of serious crime over bungled investigations after a landmark case at the Supreme Court. Judges ruled that police should be held liable for “seriously defective” inquiries after complaints brought by two victims of the black cab rapist John Worboys.

They fought their case all the way to the Supreme Court under the human rights act. One of the women said if the Met had done its job properly, “there wouldn’t be 105 victims, there would be one”.