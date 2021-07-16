Police and CPS ‘blame culture’ in rape prosecutions, says report

A “blame culture” around conviction rates, too much caution in pursuing rapists and a disproportionate focus on the victims behaviour – these are the damning findings of a report by the watchdogs for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service looking at why convictions for rape are so low.

CPS figures for 2019 to 2020 show 1,439 suspects were convicted of rape or lesser offences in England and Wales, the lowest level since records began.

We spoke to one woman whose experience hits home the failings highlighted in the report.