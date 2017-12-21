Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow, 6:20pm
Menu
Published on 21 Dec 2017 Sections , ,

Poland stand-off over judicial independence

Presenter

Theresa May’s main business today has been a trip to Poland, where she refused to criticise the Polish authorities over what critics call its attacks on judicial independence – insisting it was a matter for them. The European Union has begun unprecedented proceedings which could end with the suspension of Poland’s voting rights – saying its attempt to fill the courts with judicial appointees threatens “the entire structure of the justice system”.

Article topics

, ,