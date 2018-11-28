Poet Lemn Sissay sets out to help young care leavers

Moved around, lonely, isolated and facing the sort of challenges which would floor an adult: for too many young people that is life in care. Looked-after children still do less well than others in school and are more likely to experience homelessness or the criminal justice system.

In a documentary to be broadcast tonight on Channel 4, called Superkids, the poet and performer Lemn Sissay, who himself grew up in care, sets out to help seven young people find their voice through writing in a world which too often doesn’t hear them. We heard from Lemn Sissay, some of his Superkids, and Children’s Mnister Nadhim Zahawi.