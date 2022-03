The boss of P&O ferries has admitted the company broke the law by sacking 800 workers without consultation, saying “no union would accept our proposal”.

Peter Hebblethwaite told MPs at a Commons hearing that new agency workers were being paid an average of just £5.50 an hour, insisting this was allowed under international maritime rules.

Unions described his comments as “scandalous”, saying he had admitted breaking the law and would do it again.