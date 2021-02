PM’s race adviser ‘considered quitting’ over ‘politics steeped in divisions’

Downing Street’s senior ethnic minorities adviser reportedly considered resigning over fears that the Conservative Party was pursuing “politics steeped in division”.

Samuel Kasumu wrote a resignation letter to the prime minister also alleging that Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch may have broken the ministerial code over her controversial Twitter posts about a journalist last week.

Mr Kasumu went as far as penning the letter, but is understood to have been talked into staying by Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.