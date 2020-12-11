PM say no-deal Brexit deal is ‘very, very ’likely’ ahead of Sunday deadline

The prime minister has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now “very, very likely”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that the UK could have its “sovereignty” and a deal but is not offering the concessions it is seeking.

It makes the chances of any agreement by the Sunday deadline seem even more remote.

Today, Boris Johnson went as far as saying that crashing out without a deal would be “wonderful”, though this programme has seen a confidential government document that paints a very different picture.