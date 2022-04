Boris Johnson says he’s “bringing nuclear home” as part of a long-term plan for clean, secure energy supplies, although it also includes a fresh commitment to North Sea oil and gas.

The UK government’s energy strategy sets out to build eight new nuclear reactors, as well as a lot more offshore wind.

But the prime minister has already faced questions about how it will help people pay rocketing household bills.

And Green groups say there’s nothing to improve energy saving measures like insulation.