It took less than 10 minutes for 22-year-old Jake Davison to gun down five people, including his own mother and a three-year-old girl, before turning his weapon on himself.

Plymouth is a city still in shock in the wake of the mass shootings, with flags flying at half mast.

Police have confirmed that Davison held a valid firearms licence and they are now investigating his computer hard drive and social media posts in an effort to piece together what happened.