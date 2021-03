More than 30,600,000 people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.

But not everyone is rushing to get the jab.

Figures out yesterday show a far lower proportion of Black people aged over 70 had got their first jab.

The comedian Sir Lenny Henry has joined other stars with an open letter urging Black people in Britain to protect themselves and get vaccinated.

We asked the actor Adjoa Andoh why some people were reluctant.