Pfizer Covid jab 100% effective for children aged 12-15, new study suggests

A new study from the United States has suggested that the Pfizer Covid jab is “100% effective and well tolerated” in children aged 12 to 15.

Pfizer now plans to seek approval for the vaccine’s use for young teenagers and it could be given to school children before the autumn.

The latest 24-hour UK government figures show a further 43 people are reported to have died with Covid, bringing the total of people who died within 28 days of a positive test to 126,713.

There have been another 4,000 new cases in the UK.

And another 224,000 people received their first dose of vaccine yesterday.

So nearly 31 million people have now received their first dose of Covid vaccine.

We spoke to Professor David Salisbury, a paediatrician who was the Department of Health’s director of immunisation until 2013.

He also chaired the World Health Organization committee on global vaccine policy. We started by asking him what he knows about this latest Pfizer trial for 12 to 15 year olds.