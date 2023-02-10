Channel 4 News
Peter Doig: The Scottish artist who fought legal battle to prove a painting wasn’t his

News Correspondent

The Scottish artist Peter Doig has made headlines for the many millions his paintings fetch at auction.

Indeed, he has become one of Europe’s most acclaimed living artists.

 

Now with a London show that opened today at the Courtauld Gallery, he has been given the rare honour of having his work hang alongside his impressionist and post- impressionist heroes.

It’s a welcome change from the lengthy legal battle he’s just been involved in – a bizarre lawsuit which meant he had to prove that a painting wasn’t his.