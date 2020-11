Public Health England figures show that during the first wave of the pandemic, 18 to 34-year-olds with learning disabilities were up to 30 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the same age group in the general population.

We spoke to Ciara Lawrence, who has a learning disability and works for the charity Mencap as an accessible information officer. We asked her why people with learning disabilities are so much more likely to die with the virus.