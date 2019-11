Joining me now are former Conservative culture minister, Ed Vaizey, who had the Whip removed in September this year for rebelling against the government. He subsequently had the Whip restored, but is standing down anyway. Also with me are the former Labour MP Gisela Stuart who campaigned for Brexit and the former Conservative and more recently Lib Democrat MP Heidi Allen, who left the Tories over Brexit.

