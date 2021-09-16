People ‘will die’ due to care home staff shortages, warns care provider

Care providers have told Channel 4 News that elderly and vulnerable people “will die” due to an unprecedented shortage of staff.

From today, care workers in England risk losing their jobs unless they’ve had at least one Covid jab, with the government’s own figures estimating 40,000 people could be driven from the industry as a result.

Providers say that poor pay, the pandemic and Brexit are all contributing to the crisis in recruitment.

We’re in Norfolk where some care providers are having to hand back contracts to the council.