The prime minister today condemned attacks on NHS staff after hearing from a Midlands MP how over 600 attacks on staff at her local hospital have prompted those working in the A&E department to resort to wearing body cameras.

But what can be done to keep staff safe?

We’ve been talking to Rachel Heeley, a matron from the Northumbria Hospital, during a break from her busy A&E shift, and asked her about the level of abuse she and her colleagues have been suffering.