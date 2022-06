As inflation surges, do we all lose out equally? Or should some be more protected than others?

The confirmation that ministers are planning to raise pensions in line with inflation this Autumn – even while telling public sector workers that their pay must not be linked to prices – looks to some like a new front in the battle between young and old.

We were joined by former pensions minister Baroness Ros Altmann and Sophie Delamothe from the campaign group Generation Rent.