Comedian, presenter, actor and gay activist – Paul O’Grady has died aged 67.

From his early days embodying the working class character Lily Savage, he went on – via light entertainment, sitcoms and quiz shows – to claim a place at the heart of mainstream broadcasting.

A series of early jobs in social work made a lasting impression and O’Grady went out of his way to stand up for the underdog – be they on two legs or four.