“She was just walking home.”

The Home Secretary insisted tonight that she understands public anger over the death of Sarah Everard and the policing of a vigil in London on Saturday, and said women and girls must feel safe while walking the streets.

Priti Patel was speaking ahead of a debate taking place right now on new legislation.

She says it brings in new protections for women, but opponents say it will give police stronger powers to crack down on protests in future.