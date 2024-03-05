Palestinian prisoners allege brutal treatment in Israel jails

Israel’s response to the October the 7th attack has involved a huge surge in the number of Palestinians being detained – seven-thousand in the West Bank alone, according to authorities there, with an unknown number of Gazans also in custody.

Israel insists it’s rooting out Hamas, but Palestinians say it’s a campaign of vengeance being meted out daily, with many prisoners alleging brutal and degrading treatment at the hands of their jailors.

And a warning, there are images and testimony that you may find distressing in this report.