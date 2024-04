Government data has revealed that the Home Office has lost track of more than half the 5,700 people it has earmarked for deportation to Rwanda.

Cabinet minister Victoria Atkins insists they will be found, saying they shouldn’t think they will get away with not reporting to the authorities.

We report from an immigration enforcement reporting centre in Loughborough, where we spoke to a Syrian man who says he was detained today and told he will be deported to Rwanda.