One year of Covid in the UK – a hospital’s story

It is a year ago this week that the government published their plan to deal with Covid: contain, delay, research, and mitigate. It was launched at the same press conference where our correspondent asked the prime minister if he was still shaking hands. It turned out he was. This was also the week that hospitals were told to start preparing to open wards that could be used for infection control.

We have spent the week at Warwick Hospital, a small district general, talking to the staff about their year – what they have seen, how they have coped, and what their hopes are now.