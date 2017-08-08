She was “always smiling and helping others”, said her family: Deborah Lamprell, who was 45, and worked for an opera charity, has been formally identified as the latest victim of the Grenfell Tower fire.

For the relatives of those who died, for those who knew them, for those who lived in Grenfell’s shadow – life has changed for ever. Like the young people who’d been working on a documentary – with film-maker Nendie Pinto-Duschinsky- about the closure of a youth club in North Kensington when the fire broke out. They turned their attention to the people caught up in the tragedy – and to those who volunteered in the days afterwards. This is an excerpt of their film, “On the ground at Grenfell.”