The health secretary has warned that the supply of Covid tests will be “constrained” for two weeks as people scramble to get hold of home testing kits and PCR appointments – although Wales has now promised to lend England 4 million kits to help meet demand.

NHS England is setting up a series of emergency Nightingale hubs in case there’s a wave of Omicron admissions, although whether there’s enough staff to run them is another matter.