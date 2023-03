The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt Korbel was in “ruthless pursuit” of his target when he gunned her down – in what prosecutors described as a shooting gone “horribly wrong”.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Thomas Cashman, who’s 34, was chasing after Joseph Nee when he stormed into the little girl’s home, carrying two loaded firearms.

Cashman denies her murder and four other charges.