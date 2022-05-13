Northern Ireland: stalemate, borders and centrist politics

For the first time in 101 years, a nationalist party is in the majority in Northern Ireland. Sinn Féin said the country was entering a “new era” as they overtook the DUP.
It’s a seismic moment in Northern Irish history.
Today, our policy correspondent Paul McNamara looks into how we got here – how Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol has divided unionists, and how yet further stalemate is perhaps why many people are tired of the old nationalist/unionist labels and just want centrist politics that gives them a functioning government.
Producer: Rachel Evans
