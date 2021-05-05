Northern Ireland, Part 1: A return to the “bad old days”?

Paraic O’Brien explores how even though Northern Ireland’s youth weren’t around during the Troubles, the stories they are told strengthen the bonds of Unionism today.

This is the first episode of a two-part podcast on Northern Ireland, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

Yet given this country’s difficult past, and with old sectarian divides flaring up again, there have been no ceremonies: instead, violence in the streets and the resignation of the First Minister have been the ominous markers.

In this episode, reporter Paraic O’Brien explores how even though Northern Ireland’s youth weren’t around during the Troubles, the stories they are told strengthen the bonds of Unionism today.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here